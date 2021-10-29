“We’re somehow almost matching the speed”– Ferrari reveals their gap against Mercedes is not so dramatic anymore

Ferrari making progress in their engine is the sign of the times of their apparent threat in 2022; as they bridge the gap on the table leaders.

The Maranello based team is mapping its return to the top after a dramatic downfall in 2020. The 2021 year was supposed to be their recovery year, and it seems they are now past that phase.

Ferrari’s team principal reveals that their team has made massive strides in engine development. Hence they have a lot more power and are not much far away from Mercedes.

“The [additional] power is always available through the straightline, so you get the benefit from it at the start of the straightline and as well at the end,” he explained.

“The way we can quantify that; if I look at this weekend, we’re running maximum downforce, but we’re somehow almost matching the speed of the others.

“Considering last year, how the situation was, it is certainly a big step forward. We still know that there is a gap to the best engine today, but we believe that gap is not so dramatic.”

Also read: Ferrari 2022 design to be significantly different from car reveal in Silverstone

Ferrari can jump over McLaren

Binotto is confident that Ferrari Energy Recovery System can jump past McLaren in the remaining races. Moreover, the extra horsepower in the Prancing Horses’ engine may also play a pivotal role.

Mercedes hold strong in the Constructors’ battle 💪 And, the McLaren and Ferrari battle continues to deliver 👀#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9eOfL4uBwm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2021

“Generally speaking, in the overall balance of the lap, I think we have been clearly faster this weekend,” Binotto explained. “I think on the paper it was not a circuit which was suiting obviously our car.”

“That’s why I’m pleased with the progress I’ve seen in the last races, certainly the help of the power unit both for qualifying and the race, and that gives me some confidence for the next races.”

Also read: Ferrari warns entire paddock with new engine exploits by Carlos Sainz