“Our front/nose is now defined and will be significantly different”– Ferrari 2022 design to be significantly different from car reveal in Silverstone

Ferrari will have a different car design in 2022 than the model released by Formula 1 at Silverstone, with new regulations to evolve cars’ appearance.

Formula 1 revealed the 2022 car design shaped under regulations set to release next year during the British Grand Prix. But Ferrari has revealed that they will have a significantly different design.

An internal source from Ferrari has talked about the initial designs of the next year’s car that has already deviated from the unaffiliated model presented by Liberty Media at Silverstone.

“Our front/nose is now defined and will be significantly different from that seen at Silverstone [on the show car presented by Liberty Media],” an internal source at Ferrari is quoted by Formu1a.uno.

“As for the drawings, those of the tank, chassis and suspension are completed. It is always all relative, but the data coming out of the simulator satisfies us. On this front, an interesting problem was that of interpreting the approach on kerbs and on slow corners.”

A big one coming soon, I re worked large parts of my @ScuderiaFerrari #F12022 #Concept #Design. Its currently rendering the animations and cant wait to get it all put together. here is a little teaser 🙂 pic.twitter.com/h7QwEEe4Zv — Chris Paul Design (@ChrisPaulDesig1) October 18, 2021

Also read: Honda pins hope on three victories to hand F1 title to Max Verstappen

Ferrari employed a troop to design 2022 car

Internally, the 2022 car project is named ‘674’. And that car, for a considerable time, will be called by that name until the finalizations are made last few weeks before the official launch.

The source further reveals that Ferrari has hired around 40 new simulations and design specialists to deliver this project. And all the departments are independent.

Ferrari’s latest generation simulator is almost ready to come online after months of setup and calibration. However, it is still unknown whether the 2022 F1 car would be competitive to win the title next year.

“Nobody knows if the Ferrari 674 will be competitive to win, not even in Maranello knows it, but from the signals collected it seems that we can expect something rather brave for 2022.”

Also read: Williams drops Mick Schumacher hint despite confirming two drivers for 2022