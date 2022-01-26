F1

“I’m fortunate enough to have been able to live my dream”: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about the possibility of retiring without winning a World Championship

"It sucks giving yourself a low grade"– Daniel Ricciardo dismayed after his first year with McLaren
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Rip Hamilton is the one scoring for the Wizards, not Michael Jordan”: How a 39 year old MJ schooled an overconfident Vince Carter in the second half
Next Article
How old is Peter Siddle: Will Peter Siddle play BBL 2022-23?
F1 Latest News
"It sucks giving yourself a low grade"– Daniel Ricciardo dismayed after his first year with McLaren
“I’m fortunate enough to have been able to live my dream”: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about the possibility of retiring without winning a World Championship

Daniel Ricciardo admits that the thought of leaving F1 without winning the World Title is…