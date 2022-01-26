F1

“The FIA has a very, very big challenge” – Alain Prost is sceptical that the FIA will sort out nuances in rules before the start of the season

"The FIA has a very, very big challenge" - Alain Prost is sceptical that the FIA will sort out nuances in rules before the start of the season
Rishab Banthiya

Previous Article
Australia Women vs England Women Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and Where to watch Women's Ashes Test 2022?
Next Article
"I hope Tom Brady plays 1 last season so we can give him the sendoff he deserves": Gerald McCoy does not want NFL GOAT to retire without a proper farewell tour
F1 Latest News
"The FIA has a very, very big challenge" - Alain Prost is sceptical that the FIA will sort out nuances in rules before the start of the season
“The FIA has a very, very big challenge” – Alain Prost is sceptical that the FIA will sort out nuances in rules before the start of the season

Four-time world champion Alain Prost says that the FIA face a difficult challenge in revising…