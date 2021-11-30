“We’ve learned a lot”– Mercedes have found answers to earlier high-speed deficits to Red Bull that marred their championship prospects earlier this season

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas reveals that his team have found the answers for high-speed deficit against Red Bull amidst the title fight.

Red Bull and Mercedes are set to fight for the title in the last two remaining races of the season. However, in their competition earlier this season, Red Bull had a massive edge.

But Mercedes have managed to up their game in the last two races and won back to back races in Brazil and Qatar. This not only kept them distant against Red Bull by five points in the constructors ‘ standings but brought Lewis Hamilton considerably close in drivers’ championship.

Taling about whether Mercedes have cut the difference against Red Bull, Valtteri Bottas says indeed yes. He claims that from earlier days in the season to now, his team has progressed a lot.

“I think so,” replied the Finn. “We’ve learned a lot with the set-up. We’re setting up the car a bit different nowadays than the beginning of the year.”

Also read: Toto Wolff admits that comparisons to Lewis Hamilton may have impacted the Finnish driver’s performances during his time in Mercedes

Mercedes drivers relishing the Jeddah circuit

F1 will debut in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and images online were appeared of Hamilton working on the simulator ahead of the weekend. Bottas explains his virtual experience on the track and looks forward to the race.

“It’s quite high speed,” he explained. “Qatar worked for us and hopefully that will as well. It’s quite similar in terms of overtaking so it will be difficult. We’ll see.”

With his future sorted, Bottas looks more sorted with his performances with Mercedes. Bottas validates the speculation and says that clarity to what’s going on has made him calm.

Valtteri spotted after the race in Qatar.

Believe me, Valtteri, we all wish we could give you a hug. We love you.#ValtteriBottas #QatarGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/PLJqwneOCO — Ashmit Dyes (@AshmitDyes) November 24, 2021

“Yeah, I feel more comfortable. It’s because everyone knows what’s going to happen. There’s no stress from that point of view. It’s quite straightforward. It’s all clear, all fine. We’re just racing,” said Bottas.

Also read: Valtteri Bottas plans on leaving a gift for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes before leaving for Alfa Romeo in 2022