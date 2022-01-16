F1

“We’ve seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull”– Former F1 champion explains what made Sergio Perez escape the Red Bull axe despite poor string of performances in 2021

"We've seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull"– Former F1 champion explains what made Sergio Perez escape the Red Bull axe despite poor string of performances in 2021
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
The weirdest Formula 1 driver of all time: The monk who drove for Brabham in the 1970s
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We've seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull"– Former F1 champion explains what made Sergio Perez escape the Red Bull axe despite poor string of performances in 2021
“We’ve seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull”– Former F1 champion explains what made Sergio Perez escape the Red Bull axe despite poor string of performances in 2021

Sergio Perez had a difficult time in Red Bull at the first half of the…