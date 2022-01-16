“We’ve seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull”– Former F1 champion explains what made Sergio Perez escape the Red Bull axe despite poor string of performances in 2021

Sergio Perez had a difficult time in Red Bull at the first half of the season, yet he managed to keep his place. Damon Hill explains why.

Sergio Perez joined Red bull after having a sensational 2020 season. However, he also faced difficulty adjusting to the car, a similar experience of his last two predecessors.

Yet, the Mexcian race driver didn’t face the similar wrath of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon. Instead, he is renewed for the 2022 season, and if he manages to replicate his performances from the latter part of the last season, he might stick longer.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill thinks that Perez avoided a sacking because he can stand for himself. The other two drivers couldn’t do anything because they never had years of experience like him.

“The question is, what happens when a driver like that goes to Red Bull?” Hill said in F1 Nation Podcast. “We’ve seen so many drivers bounced out of Red Bull. We were talking to Alex Albon earlier.”

“I always felt that Checo, because he’s had so much more experience, will be able to stand up to the forces within Red Bull that would make it difficult for a young driver.”

“So this is something that they have to learn, is to be a bit tougher when it comes to negotiating their place. And I think when you’re beholden to Red Bull, because they supported your career, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, I want it this way’.”

“So even if you’ve got Adrian [Newey] there, eventually they turn around [and] they go, ‘You’re going to have to find the performance in yourself’.”

Pierre Gasly can deliver at Sergio Perez level

Although Hill thinks that Gasly can also deliver at the same level as Perez with Red Bull, according to the former F1 champion, Gasly has the talent to represent Red Bull.

sergio perez moved teams over the winter, went to red bull, in his sixth race for his new team SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX pic.twitter.com/r5rAKxtF16 — ً (@presur11) January 10, 2022

“I think it’s the same category,” said Hill. “[Gasly can] deliver the maximum of the potential of the car, which is what he does on a regular basis. And he seems confident in himself too, without being overly brash! He’s got talent, that guy, he clearly has.”

Also read: Sergio Perez is enjoying his autonomy in Formula 1