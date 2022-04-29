“When Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and I won titles and races, we had the fastest car” – Two times World Champion Fernando Alonso gives his former teammate Lewis Hamilton a reality check

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso discusses Lewis Hamilton’s struggles and believes that Alpine is far behind to compete at the top

Fernando Alonso had a weekend to forget at the Emilia Romagna grand Prix. At first, he finished just outside the points at the sprint race. Moreover, he could not finish the race in Italy after his side pots were ripped off.

The two-times world champion currently sits fifteenth in the driver’s championship with just two points. He will surely be needing proper set-up and no more issues for the race at Miami.

Alpine is far behind Red Bull and Ferrari

Despite qualifying ahead of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, Alonso had to succumb to ninth place in the sprint race. He was asked if he enjoys Alpine’s battle with Red Bull and Ferrari. He hilariously replied: “I didn’t really enjoy that, no. Right now, you can’t call that a fight.”

Alonso also went back to the 2021 season to help share an example of this. He added: “It’s like fighting Lewis and Max last year! They can start last, but they still finish on the podium. You can’t compete with that.”

The Spaniard had a decent start to the season as he scored points in Bahrain. However, since then it is all going downhill. In the recent two out of the three races, he could not finish the race.

The GOATs had the fastest cars that won them the title

One person who has not looked the same since the start is Lewis Hamilton. His teammate George Russell finished fourth at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari while he finished thirteenth.

Fernando Alonso has had great battles with the Briton over the years. According to him, the fastest cars will be in the front and not the fastest drivers.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton, he said: “Lewis broke all race and pole position records because he had the fastest car. Now he may be able to race super well, but he crosses the finish line in thirteenth place. That’s just the way it is in Formula 1.”

In conclusion, he did sight examples of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and himself. He explained that whichever driver has the fastest car wins the title and that is how motorsport has always been.