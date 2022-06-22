F1

“What an awesome job he has done with that difficult Mercedes W13” – Former World Champion applauds George Russell’s performance after yet another consistent finish in Canada

"Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate" - Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate
Janmeyjay Shukla

"Don't touch me man!" - When Lewis Hamilton had an angry confrontation with Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton crashed into Ferrari’s Felipe Massa on six different occasions during the 2011 season.…