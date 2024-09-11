mobile app bar

“What an Opportunity”: Valtteri Bottas Backs Lewis Hamilton to Win 8th Championship With Ferrari

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton shared garages on opposite sides at Mercedes for five years. Despite their rivalry as teammates, the duo have shared a strong friendship in the sport, and still continue to do. However, even the #77 driver did not see Hamilton’s move to Ferrari coming through.

Ferrari announced earlier this year that the Briton will be leaving Mercedes to join the team from 2025 onwards. Bottas explains that the 39-year-old took everyone by surprise with this move, including himself and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

That being said, the Finnish racing driver understands his former teammate’s motivations for seeking a new opportunity at Maranello. On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he said, “I mean, what an opportunity.Bottas is also confident that Ferrari can give Hamilton an opportunity to fight for a record-breaking eighth world title. He added,

“You know, to join a different team. A big team. [A] successful team in the past and even nowadays which has the potential to win races or championships. So, it’s kind of a new project for him and he seems really excited“.

Ferrari has been suffering from a prolonged title drought for the last 16 years. Their last driver’s world champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and their last Constructors’ triumph came in 2008.

However, the combined championship-winning expertise of Hamilton and Ferrari makes Bottas believe that they can end their respective dry spells together. The 35-year-old went on to remark that he feels Hamilton is ready to build the team around himself.

“Seems like he’s really keen to start the new chapter and build the team around him,” concluded Bottas. The #44 driver will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who is often regarded as the team’s golden boy.

Leclerc is highly rated in the paddock as one of the fastest drivers on the grid today. But Hamilton does bring with him a tally of seven world championships that might sway the pendulum in his favor within the team.

