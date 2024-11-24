What Celebrities Are At F1 Las Vegas GP?

F1 promised glamor at the Las Vegas GP weekend and they delivered. It isn’t just the lights that sparkled, but the stars, who flocked to the paddock in numbers as they witnessed Max Verstappen win his fourth World Championship title.

Because of its commercial appeal and F1’s popularity surge in the US, celebrities attend races without the sport having to ask them to. It adds to the appeal, and their presence brings in new viewers.

Of course, drivers were the main focus of the Las Vegas GP, but eyes were also on the famous ones off the track. Brooklyn 99’s Terry Crews hosting the post-race interviews was a surprising and welcome touch.

Another famous person to grab the attention in those closing stages was Sylvester Stallone, who became a household name worldwide because of his character ‘Rocky’ in the movies. He was the one to wave the chequered flag as George Russell crossed the finish line in first, followed by Lewis Hamilton in second, capping off a Mercedes 1-2.

Speaking of Hamilton, he is a huge reason why several celebrities attend F1 races. Crews even admitted on live television that he is a huge fan.

The seven-time World Champion, also a prominent figure in the fashion industry, was part of the first-ever amfAR Las Vegas benefit gala, which had celebrities like Amber Riely, Kylie Minogue, Jodie Turner-Smith, Juno Temple, Julia Schlaepfer, and Ellie Thurmann in attendance.

Also in the paddock were the likes of Adele, Kevin Hart, rapper Ludacris, John Legend, and Emelia Hartford — a star-studded lineup.