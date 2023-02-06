Charles Leclerc Takes Michael Schumacher’s Title-Winning Ferrari for a Spin

Ahead of the 2023 season, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has taken an iconic F1 model of the prancing horse out for a spin.

The Scuderia is set to release its 2023 challenger on the 14th of February. While the simulator runs and work on the new Ferrari must be underway, the Monegasque has chosen to experience the feel of the iconic Ferrari that brought the Italian camp glory with Michael Schumacher.

In his latest Instagram story, Leclerc revealed his crew working on the F2003-GA with chassis number 229. He then moved his phone towards the track from the garage and there went the iconic red car with the beautiful sound on the main straight.

The iconic F2003

The Ferrari F2003 is one of the most successful cars of the Schumacher-Ferrari era. It was driven in the 2003 world championship season.

The chassis of this iconic car was designed by Rory Byrne, Ignazio Lunetta, Aldo Costa, Marco Fainello, Nikolas Tombazis and James Allison. Ross Brawn, the Technical Director of the team also played a vital role in the design of the car.

Last year in November, the F2003 was put on auction by Sotheby’s in Geneva. The initials in the F2003-GA are used to honour late Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli. The car amassed a huge $9.5 Million through auction via RM Sotheby.

Specifications of the iconic title-winning car

The car had a longer wheelbase design than the previous cars which allowed it to use aerodynamics in a very varied way. It also helped them beat the short-wheelbase design used by the car of the rival Williams F1 team.

Schumacher stormed to victory with 3 litre V10 engine combined with 845 horsepower which produced a massive 19,000 rpm.

Chassis 229 is one of the four Schumacher-era Ferrari F1 chassis that won five Grands Prix in a world championship season. The German legend raced it nine times and claimed 5 wins in his bid to claim his sixth championship title.

