What Does a Double Yellow Flag Mean in F1? How Does It Differ From a Regular Yellow Flag?

The topic of yellow flags has emerged after Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap time in his first attempt in Q3 during the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session but had his lap time deleted for ignoring double yellow flags. The Dutchman had his lap time deleted because he failed to slow down when he saw the double yellow flags being waved when Carlos Sainz crashed into the barriers ahead of him.

Well, Max Verstappen terlihat tidak melanggar trek limit dan sudah memperlambat laju mobilnya saat melewati insiden Sainz (double-yellow flag). https://t.co/5oGUwWh5DU pic.twitter.com/OyFpqns5cN — F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) September 21, 2024

A double yellow flag is a serious warning for the drivers in Formula 1, one that has to be adhered to at all costs. A double-waved yellow means that the drivers need to significantly slow down the cars, must not overtake the cars in front, and should be prepared to make quick direction changes or even stop the car due to a severe hazard on the track which might have blocked the way.

It is also shown when marshals are on the track and are trying to recover a car or get the track ready for action again. It is taken extremely seriously because avoiding a double-waved yellow flag could result in serious damage, both to machinery and to the people involved in the sport.

What does the single-waved yellow flag mean in F1?

With the double-waved yellow flag reserved for severe circumstances, Formula 1 makes use of a single-waved yellow flag to indicate relatively less danger or minor hazards on the track in certain sectors. When this flag is waved, drivers must reduce their speed.

However, they do not need to drastically reduce their speed as in the case of a double-waved yellow. What’s really important to understand though is that the drivers need to demonstrate that they have reduced their speed during the relevant sector(s) where the yellow flag is shown either by the marshals or by way of the electronic flags.