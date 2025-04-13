What Does False Start Mean in F1? Why Are Drivers Penalized for It?

Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna start with Max Verstappen ( Oracle Redbull) in the first place and Lando Norris (McLaren) in the second Place | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lando Norris was perhaps a bit too excited to recover his lost positions after qualifying down in P6 for the Bahrain GP. The McLaren driver made a blistering start to gain three positions on the opening lap of the race, but he was unaware of a glaring error he had made before the lights went out.

Norris made a false start by placing his MCL39 a few inches ahead of the white line of his grid box. Even his title rival, Max Verstappen, noticed the Briton’s car moving ahead of the white line, which he promptly reported, as it is a slam-dunk violation per the FIA’s Sporting Regulations.

According to the regulations, there are multiple scenarios in which drivers can get a penalty for jumping the start or being out of position in their grid box before the race begins. Norris’ case of a false start in Bahrain falls under the second scenario, as Article 48 b) of the Sporting Regulations states:

“Positioned his car on the starting grid in such a way that the transponder is unable to detect the moment at which the car first moved from its grid position after the start signal is given.”

Norris has received a five-second penalty for his transgression; however, this isn’t the first time he has made such an error before a race start.

Not entirely certain Verstappen doesn’t have a pair of binoculars in his car… 5s penalty for Norris pic.twitter.com/CnZNx4RVoH — The Race (@wearetherace) April 13, 2025

At last year’s Saudi Arabian GP, the #4 driver jumped the start before all the lights went out, which was noticed and reported by George Russell over team radio. However, Norris luckily escaped a penalty back then.

The transponders embedded in the tarmac of the grid box didn’t trigger or sound any alarms indicating that the McLaren had moved before the lights went out. The FIA stewards didn’t find the visual evidence compelling enough to penalize Norris, as the car was only marginally ahead of the white line.

Now, Article 48 c) does state that “any part of the contact patch of its front tyres outside of the lines (front and sides) at the time of the Start signal” will warrant a penalty. But that instance in Jeddah was more of a referee’s call—and lucky for Norris, it went in his favor.

Unfortunately, the Briton hasn’t been as lucky this time, as his false start in Bahrain was quite obvious, even to the naked eye.