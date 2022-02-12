“What happened in Abu Dhabi was not good for the sport”- McLaren boss hopes that the upcoming FIA meeting will resolve the Abu Dhabi controversy

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl hopes that the Abu Dhabi controversy finds a viable solution as soon as possible.

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl hopes that the controversial Abu Dhabi GP finds a solution at the upcoming FIA meeting. The controversy got both FIA and the race director Michael Masi under fire with massive criticisms.

Masi’s handling of the safety car incident had a direct outcome on the result of the drivers’ championship. The FIA issued an investigation into the event. The result of the investigation will be disclosed on 18 March.

The governing body is also set to hold a meeting of the F1 Commission on 14 February. Asked how important it is for FIA to make the right decisions, Seidl hopes that the topic finds a solution at the upcoming meeting.

McLaren boss shows support to the race director

During the launch event of the MCL36, Seidl said, “It’s clear that what happened in Abu Dhabi was very controversial and not good for the sport.”

“Because of the analysis still ongoing, and the discussions ongoing, I don’t want to go into too much detail judging what happened there exactly.”

“It’s important now to wait for Monday. Hopefully, we can close this topic with good analysis on the FIA side and have some good steps in place in how to improve for the future.”

“If you look at last year, a lot of controversial things happened which were overall not good for the sport.”

“We need to invest time and energy on the teams’ side, together with the FIA. We need to make sure we understand what happened during the season and see how we can help by making the regulations less complex.”

Furthermore, he also showed his support towards Masi and said that F1 is a human sport. He said that the stewards must support the race director to avoid such controversies.

“F1 is a human sport, and that we shouldn’t forget. I think it’s important to mention that, whatever we put in place, mistakes can happen on the teams’ side, as well as on the FIA side.”

