HomeSearch

What Happened to Charles Leclerc Today?

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 02/04/2023

What Happened to Charles Leclerc Today?

Charles Leclerc has had a torrid 2023 season up until now. The Monegasque driver was looking forward to being more involved in the championship battle this year after fading away from the fight, late last season. However, after a string of dismal performances in the opening three races, a title fight looks like a distant dream for him.

After a DNF in Bahrain and a mediocre P7 finish in Saudi Arabia, Leclerc was hoping to bounce back in Australia. Ferrari is still not fast enough to challenge Red Bull for race wins, but Leclerc was optimistic about fighting the Mercedes and Aston Martin drivers.

For Leclerc, qualifying did not turn out to be fruitful. He started the Australian GP from seventh on the grid on Sunday, two places behind teammate Carlos Sainz. Unfortunately, his race came to an end on the third corner of the very first lap.

What happened to Charles Leclerc in Australia today?

Leclerc got off to a decent start in Albert Park on Sunday but was stuck behind the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, who started one place ahead of him. While tussling for the position, Leclerc’s SF-23 made contact with Stroll’s car in turn three, which resulted in the former spinning off the track.

Leclerc got stuck in the gravel trap, bringing out the safety car, and ending his outing in Melbourne in a heartbreaking fashion.

Share this article
About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee