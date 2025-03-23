mobile app bar

What Happened to Fernando Alonso at Chinese GP?: Aston Martin Star Records Back to Back DNF in 2025

FORMULA 1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY FERNANDO ALONSO (SPA) of Aston Martin 14 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 20 March 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / Every Second Media

After a disappointing race-ending crash at last weekend’s Australian GP, Fernando Alonso was hoping to make amends in China. Sadly, earlier today in the Grand Prix, the Spaniard was once again forced to retire his car.

On lap four of the race, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly reported that the brakes on Alonso’s AM25 were on fire. At first, it didn’t look too serious, but when the car started to slow down and smoke billowed out of the brakes, it became clear that Alonso’s outing was over.

F1 cars have huge braking potential—which translates into searing brake disc temperatures. In fact, an F1 car’s carbon brake discs face temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Celsius under braking. While they can handle that amount of load, prolonged exposure to such temperatures can be a problem.

The cooling systems on Alonso’s brake ducts were unable to regulate the temperature, which most likely led to the fire that forced him to box. It was an issue that the team will now work hard to diagnose and resolve as they look to bounce back in the coming rounds.

2025 was always going to be a transitional period for Alonso and Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based outfit hired Adrian Newey to focus on the regulation changes for 2026, and with Honda coming in as new engine suppliers, the future on paper looked promising.

That’s why the team is not targeting anything this season. Newey needs time to work on a new concept, and investing in a project that will become obsolete in a few months doesn’t make sense.

Still, Alonso would have hoped for a better start to the season. He sits at the bottom of the championship standings with zero points and not even a race finish to his name.

Alonso has insisted that 2026 could be his last year in the sport. He wants to go out on a high, by competing for the title one last time. While the troubles of 2025 won’t bother him too much, he is secretly hoping that issues with the car won’t linger when the new season approaches.

He would also be determined to avoid making mistakes, such as the one that led to his crash in Australia.

Hopefully for him, a much better showing in Japan awaits in a fortnight.

