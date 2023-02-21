Lewis Hamilton Once Slammed a Casino for Mistreating Him Over His Dress Code

Lewis Hamilton once slammed a New Zealand casino back in 2016 after he felt mistreated by them. The Briton is believed to have clashed with some of the casino staff over his dress code.

The casino in Auckland that Hamilton visited reportedly required all its guests to remove their hats and sunglasses for security reasons. They were unwilling to bend their rules for the F1 star.

However, after an angry Hamilton vented out his frustrations on social media, the casino did apologize for their service. They said that they would follow up with the Mercedes driver to understand his concerns.

Why was Lewis Hamilton unhappy with the service of a casino?

After visiting the Sky City casino in Auckland, Hamilton took to social media and expressed his frustrations.

In a post that has since been deleted, the Mercedes star told his followers to never go to the sky city casino in Auckland. Furthermore, Hamilton vented that they treated him like dirt and he could not believe how rude they were. He labelled it as his ‘worst casino experience ever!’

Soon after the Mercedes driver revealed his annoyance, Sky City apologized saying that they would reach out to Hamilton and understand his grievances.

So sorry to hear @lewishamilton didn’t have a good time with us last night.We pride ourselves on being good hosts-we’re following up w him — SkyCity (@SkyCityGroup) March 14, 2016

Hamilton to resume his fight to win 8th F1 title

Following a disappointing 2022 season, in which he finished sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, Hamilton hopes that along with Mercedes he can turn things around in 2023.

With the Briton having won seven titles, he will look to win a record-breaking eighth this year. As things stand, he is currently tied with the legendary Michael Schumacher for winning the most titles.

While speaking at the launch of Mercedes’ W14, Hamilton made it clear that he will do whatever it takes to help the team win. He added that he felt ‘calm’ and ‘energized,’ and ready to go racing again.

The first race weekend of the F1 2023 season will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from March 3-5. Meanwhile, pre-season testing will take place at the same venue from February 23 to 25.

