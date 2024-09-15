What Happened to Lewis Hamilton?: Why the Mercedes Star Has a Pitlane Start

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have suffered a huge blow to their Azerbaijan GP hopes, with the British driver starting the race from the pitlane. Having qualified P7 on Saturday, the seven-time world champion won’t be taking his place on the starting grid, having taken up a new engine for Sunday’s race.

Having installed a fifth power unit on his car this season during parc ferme, Hamilton will have to serve a penalty for exceeding his allowance for 2024. According to The Race, the need for a new engine arose in Australia when the 39-year-old suffered a DNF.

Lewis Hamilton will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane with a new Mercedes engine. It was going to be needed at some point after his problem in Australia. The change after qualifying is likely not a coincidence – Hamilton struggled for pace after a strong Friday. — The Race (@wearetherace) September 15, 2024

He had to retire on Lap 17 of the race in Melbourne owing to an engine failure. Mercedes had to switch out the unit for another, meaning one of their engines had to go out of use before running its due course.

The latest V6 engine change became an even bigger need of the hour following the #44 driver’s outing on Friday and Saturday. He struggled for pace on both days, and Q3 became especially tough for the Brit.

Hamilton went on the radio, urging his team to get tire temperatures up to make up for a loss of power from the power unit. The 39-year-old’s penalty has added another twist to an already topsy-turvy weekend that is panning out in Baku. However, the penalty comes as a blessing in disguise for Lando Norris.

Hamilton in the pitlane, Norris moves further up the grid

Saturday’s qualifying ended in disaster for Norris, who suffered a shock exit in Q1. The exit took place under confusing circumstances with confusion ensuing over a mistakenly woven yellow flag. Owing to the same, the closest contender to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship had to back off from his final lap and qualified in P17 for the Azerbaijan GP.

However, in the events that have transpired since, the #4 driver on the grid has moved up by a couple of spots. A Pierre Gasly DSQ became the first reason for the same, owing to a fuel flow breach.

Scrutiny of the Frenchman’s car showed that it was not working in accordance with the Technical Regulations. As per Article 5.2.3 of the regulations, at all times the fuel mass flow should not exceed 100kg/h. But officials found out Gasly’s car was exceeding the mass flow, resulting in a disqualification.

With Gasly going from P13 to the back of the grid, Norris moved up to P16 on the starting grid. And with Hamilton now starting the race from the pitlane, the McLaren driver will now start from P15.