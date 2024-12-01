mobile app bar

What Is a Stop and Go Penalty in F1?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz (55) Scuderia Ferrari drives down pit road during free practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz (55) Scuderia Ferrari drives down pit road during free practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

McLaren’s chances of securing their first Constructors’ title since 1998 at the 2024 Qatar GP have been washed away by Lando Norris’ latest penalty. The #4 driver got a 10-second stop-and-go penalty from the Stewards after he failed to slow down on the main straight during a yellow flag period.

The yellow flag was brought out by Valtteri Bottas’ wing mirrors coming off during the race. The onboard footage of the McLaren driver on lap 30 of the race clearly showed that he had not lifted whilst the yellow flag panel was on. Red Bull reported this infringement by Norris, upon which the Stewards noted the incident and doled out the penalty.

But what exactly is a stop-and-go penalty in F1? Under the regulations, a stop-and-go penalty requires the driver to come into the pit lane within a designated amount of laps. Then, the driver must go into his pit box and remain stationary for the specified number of seconds before rejoining the race.

The most common penalty in this case is a 10-second one. However, the FIA Stewards have the discretion of either going for a smaller or bigger stationary time mandate. A stop-and-go is different from a drive-through penalty (which is what Lewis Hamilton received during the Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane).

As opposed to coming into the pit box and remaining stationary for the designated amount of time, under a drive-through penalty, the driver must, as the name suggests, drive through the pit lane with their pit limiter engaged to the specified pit lane speed limit before rejoining the race.

As for Norris and McLaren, the stop-and-go penalty in Qatar has complicated their chances of winning the constructors’ title this season — as Ferrari gained nine points. The Briton could only recover to P10 in the dying embers of the Grand Prix.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these