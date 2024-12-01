What Is a Stop and Go Penalty in F1?

McLaren’s chances of securing their first Constructors’ title since 1998 at the 2024 Qatar GP have been washed away by Lando Norris’ latest penalty. The #4 driver got a 10-second stop-and-go penalty from the Stewards after he failed to slow down on the main straight during a yellow flag period.

The yellow flag was brought out by Valtteri Bottas’ wing mirrors coming off during the race. The onboard footage of the McLaren driver on lap 30 of the race clearly showed that he had not lifted whilst the yellow flag panel was on. Red Bull reported this infringement by Norris, upon which the Stewards noted the incident and doled out the penalty.

But what exactly is a stop-and-go penalty in F1? Under the regulations, a stop-and-go penalty requires the driver to come into the pit lane within a designated amount of laps. Then, the driver must go into his pit box and remain stationary for the specified number of seconds before rejoining the race.

Lando Norris has been handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for not slowing sufficiently for yellow flags ⚠️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WCBrbqjaOd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 1, 2024

The most common penalty in this case is a 10-second one. However, the FIA Stewards have the discretion of either going for a smaller or bigger stationary time mandate. A stop-and-go is different from a drive-through penalty (which is what Lewis Hamilton received during the Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane).

As opposed to coming into the pit box and remaining stationary for the designated amount of time, under a drive-through penalty, the driver must, as the name suggests, drive through the pit lane with their pit limiter engaged to the specified pit lane speed limit before rejoining the race.

As for Norris and McLaren, the stop-and-go penalty in Qatar has complicated their chances of winning the constructors’ title this season — as Ferrari gained nine points. The Briton could only recover to P10 in the dying embers of the Grand Prix.