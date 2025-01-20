What Will Lewis Hamilton Do on His First Workday at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes dressed all in red arrives on the paddock on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The nearly one-year wait is finally over and Lewis Hamilton is officially at Ferrari. Arriving at their Maranello base earlier today, he has a lot to do. From meetings to photograph sessions, and even some simulator work, Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari is definitely under the microscope.

Hamilton reached the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello at 1o AM (local time) and immediately set off to introduce himself to the members of the team who work from there, as reported by Auto Racer. His new race engineer Riccardo Adami — previously a voice in the ears of Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel — will also be there.

The British driver also attended an engineering meeting, showing that no time was wasted in getting straight to work. It started at 11:30 AM, and immediately thereafter, he was scheduled to take part in a simulator session for the Italian outfit. Reports also stated that Hamilton will conduct a seat fit sometime today.

The seven-time World Champion, who spent the past month enjoying some personal time after a long and demanding 2024 season, will now have to prepare for many such engagements in the days ahead. However, the fact that all of this will happen in Ferrari colors is likely giving him a ‘first day of school’ feeling.

Hamilton’s schedule moving forward

Ferrari themselves didn’t release an official timetable to disclose when Hamilton will do what but thanks to local media outlets on the ground, the world is getting an idea of what to expect moving forward.

Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s new teammate, will also be in Maranello, with the two set to meet for the first time as teammates later this week. Meanwhile, Auto Racer has revealed the dates for Hamilton’s debut in a Ferrari F1 car.

On Wednesday, January 22, Hamilton will suit up to drive an older, unspecified Ferrari car as part of a test session at their private track in Fiorano. Although it is not a scheduled event, a large crowd is expected to attend, such is the hype.

It increased tenfold after Hamilton uploaded his first picture as a Ferrari driver, posing in front of the iconic gates of their Maranello base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” he wrote.