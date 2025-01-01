mobile app bar

When Will Lewis Hamilton Drive Ferrari for First Time?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 8, 2024

A new era in Formula 1 has officially started today as Lewis Hamilton begins the New Year as a Ferrari driver. Since his announcement of joining the Scuderia early last year, there has been immense hype around his debut. Now, it appears as though a schedule has been revealed to see him roll out in the iconic red overalls for the first time.

The earliest that the #44 driver could have driven for the team was at the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi. However, Mercedes did not release the seven-time world champion for that test owing to certain sponsorship obligations as explained by team principal Toto Wolff.

But now as his time with the Silver Arrows is over, he is free to begin his tenure in Maranello. Reports suggest that Hamilton will most likely test an older-spec Ferrari F1 car at their private test track in Fiorano later this month. He is expected to be strapped behind the wheel of the SF-75 somewhere around January 20th to 25th.

After a pretty daunting last season with Mercedes, Hamilton had expressed his desire to focus on a reset before jumping ship to the Scuderia. The poor pace of the W15 had left the 39-year-old downbeat.

Naturally, as the season concluded in Abu Dhabi, the #44 driver embarked on a getaway. Now, he will only want to focus on his F1 duties with Ferrari once he has recharged his batteries — thus, explaining why his debut with the Prancing Horse has been pushed later in this month.

Hamilton is ready to jump into a Ferrari after holiday from Mercedes’ woes

After a bitter end to his Mercedes driving career, Hamilton was quoted by Sky Sports F1 as saying, “I could happily go and take a holiday.” But once he is done recouping, the Briton will be eager to get down to business with his engineers in Maranello.

As is with all driver transfers, the 39-year-old will have to acclimatize himself with his new car. That said, Ferrari are doing everything possible to make him comfortable from the get-go, including changing the car philosophy to suit his driving style.

As far as Hamilton’s official Ferrari debut is concerned, the seven-time world champion will roll out in the 2025 car for the first time during pre-season testing, scheduled for the 26th, 27th, and 28th of February at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain.

Fans won’t have to wait too long after that to see the Briton in his first Grand Prix for the iconic Italian squad. The season-opener will be hosted at the Albert Park Circuit on the 13th of March.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

