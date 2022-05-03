“What you sayin’ @NBA @MiamiHEAT?”– Lando Norris up for basketball game ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris asks fans for a basketball game; fans sense a tie-up content between NBA and Formula 1 ahead of Miami Grand Prix.

With Formula 1 going to the United States yet again, potential collaboration between F1 and NBA is expected. Since its regular appearance in Texas, several American celebrities attend the event.

Last year, NBA and F1 released a series of footage of drivers playing basketball. Meanwhile, a video of F1 drivers and NBA players answering some questions on a youtube video was also released.

The climax of the Grand Prix was even more entertaining. Shaquille O’Neal’s entry at COTA’s grandstand left everyone in splits. The event was an absolute success.

Now, with F1 returning to the US once again, though this time in Miami, another collaboration is expected. Lando Norris on Twitter hinted towards the same.

Who wants to play some bball? 🏀 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 3, 2022

Fans on Twitter were soon to predict a collaboration between the two sports. Thus, leaving everyone excited. Who won’t be happy to see Norris on a basketball court?

Are we getting basketball Lando content this year? 👀 — Paula ⚽🏎️ (@FCBpapayablues) May 3, 2022

Lando Norris overperforming with his car

Norris had a tough start to the season in the beginning, but in the last race, McLaren looked sharper. However, it wasn’t good enough to grant them a podium.

Yet, the Briton persevered under the pressure and protected his position. Eventually, with Charles Leclerc’s crash into barriers, which slipped him to the P6, Norris ended up on the podium.

Now, it remains to be seen how McLaren will perform in Miami with the new street circuit debuting this year. Norris so far claims that McLaren is the third-fastest team on the grid. Thus, decent points can be expected.

Though, his teammate Daniel Ricciardo is yet to get into a decent form. His race in Imola was a disappointment. So a better performance by him will be expected.

