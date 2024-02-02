Is Shaquille O’Neal a Lewis Hamilton Fan?

On Thursday, Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton confirmed he was swapping Mercedes for Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. The seven-time World Champion will bring his massive fanbase, including Shaquille O’Neal, to the Tifosi. The Basketball Hall of Famer has supported the British driver for quite some time.

O’Neal is a regular attendee at Formula 1 races in the USA and never shies away from supporting Hamilton. During the 2022 Austin GP, a Dutch journalist spoke with the former NBA superstar as he made his to the paddock. O’Neal shared a warm embrace with him and said,

“Lewis Hamilton, I hope you win today.”

O’Neal attended the inaugural Las Vegas GP in November 2023. He shared a hilarious moment with F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle. During his pre-race grid walk, he tried to interview O’Neal, who ignored him and clicked photos with the Red Bull crew. After clicking pictures and having an animated chat with Red Bull chief Christian Horner, the three-time Finals MVP walked off the racetrack. As he exited, Brundle asked him how he was feeling. O’Neal gave him the cold shoulder and said,

“Lewis Hamilton, baby!”

O’Neal was seemingly invited to the event by the Red Bull team, but he did not shy away from admitting he was cheering for Hamilton, who drove for their rival Mercedes. The seven-time World Champion had a disappointing race and finished seventh.

Shaquille O’Neal is among the greats who support Lewis Hamilton

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the only American sporting icon who admires and cheers for Lewis Hamilton. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and the most successful player in NFL history, Tom Brady, is also a massive fan of the British racer. In a Vanity Fair profile on Hamilton, the retired quarterback said,

“Anyone can have a great season. Anyone can have five great seasons, but it’s really hard to have 10 great seasons or 15 great seasons. That takes different traits, different qualities. A lot of those come from things that have happened in your life that allow you to be motivated over a long period of time.”

Brady’s admiration for Hamilton is unsurprising. Their longevity and success in their respective sport are unparalleled. The quarterback is among the few who can comprehend what it takes to be as successful as the veteran racer.

Michael Jordan is also in that elite group of athletes, which includes Brady and Hamilton. The trio posed for a photo alongside soccer icon and MLS club Inter Miami’s owner David Beckham during the 2022 Miami GP race weekend.

Before Hamilton embarks on his new journey with Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, he’ll have his version of The Last Dance with Mercedes. The 39-year-old racer has won six World Drivers’ Championships during his 11-year stint with the team. In his 12th and final season, Hamilton could break the tie with Michael Schumacher and leave Mercedes as the most successful driver in F1 history with his eighth world title.

Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady will root for him to achieve that feat before he heads to drive for the most iconic team in racing history in 2025.