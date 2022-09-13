Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen bought a limited edition Ferrari Monza SP2 worth $1.8 Million adding the speedster to his $6 million worth garage.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has taken over the paddock with his spectacular talent which also saw him claim the 2021 world championship.

The Dutch driver defeated the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a season-long intense battle in 2021. Halfway through the 2022 season and the reigning champion has increased his lead to a massive extent.

He has 116 points lead over his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 335 points in his bag. Leclerc currently stands at P2 with 219 points.

Apart from the records that he has collected on the track, he is also an avid car enthusiast. It is safe to say that the passion for owning hyper-fast and uber-expensive supercars comes hand-in-hand with being an F1 driver.

Verstappen’s car collection is worth more than $6 Million. In 2020, the Dutchman was in an extensive search for a new car and he finally set his eyes on the limited edition Ferrari Monza SP2.

He went deep into his pocket to pay the Scuderia $1.8 Million. The reigning champion’s new car features 799hp with a 6.5-litre V12 engine.

However, Verstappen is not the first celebrity to have bought the speedster. Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and chef and TV star Gordon Ramsay also bought the car.

Max Verstappen is unstoppable as he chases his 2nd title

The Red Bull driver currently does not even have to worry about battling with another driver as he comfortably leads the Drivers’ standings.

Verstappen has won five races in a row taking the most recent victory in Monza which is Ferrari’s home track.

Former F1 driver, Martin Brundle said, “I’m not sure Ferrari could have done anything to stop him but once again it appeared that the team relied heavily on their drivers’ views on tyre strategies.”

