F1

Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection

Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Lewis Hamilton spends $81,673 on his outlandish fashion during Italian Grand Prix
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection
Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen bought a limited edition Ferrari Monza SP2 worth $1.8 Million…