Lewis Hamilton spends $81,673 on his outlandish fashion during Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton spent almost $81,673 on his outlandish fashion during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, but he indeed spent more.

The seven-time world champion is known for his fringe fashion and is always seen wearing some iconic dresses before every Grand Prix. Last weekend, in Monza, also Hamilton wore three different sets of dresses while arriving at the track.

From his jewellery to different pairs of shoes and fancy eyewear cost him around $81,673 on the four-day long Grand Prix weekend. Though, the source used couldn’t reveal the price of his dresses.

Thus, it’s only limited to sunglasses, rings, his expensive IWC Lewis Hamilton edition watch, and his shoes. But it’s definite if the cost of his clothes were included, it would have skyrocketed his fashion expenditure.

Além de uma corrida de recuperação incrível, o Lewis também entregou peças lindas e exclusivas. O LFW da semana traz os looks usados pelo Lewis durante o GP da Itália. pic.twitter.com/RhygWg7gxV — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) September 12, 2022

Hamilton wears some really interesting and fancy clothes before every Grand Prix. The Briton also looks extremely suave in them, as many laymen wouldn’t be able to pull off such fashion.

Lewis Hamilton often criticized for his fashion choices

The Briton’s fashion has won him many admirers. It has also irked several F1 experts and fans. Especially those who don’t see F1 drivers to hold such a lifestyle.

However, Hamilton has always maintained that this fashion sense of his is a part of him. He explains that it gives him confidence and the ability to express himself.