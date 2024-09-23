When an F1 Fan Won $200,000 in 2008 Because of His Bet on 9-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton

Sports and betting have always gone hand in hand with each other. While many incur losses in the process, a few have made fortunes and in 2008, against all odds, an F1 fan won $200,000 for placing a long-term bet on Lewis Hamilton.

As per a 2012 report from BBC News, someone had predicted that Hamilton, while still only 9 years old, would go on to win the F1 Drivers Championship before the age of 25 at a staggeringly low odds of 150/1.

The net winnings of the bet were placed at £150,000 which now turns out to be north of $200,000 ($2,00,213.55 to be exact). However, when the bet was placed, the exchange could have been a little different.

In hindsight, it certainly seems like a smart bet. However, Hamilton was always seen as a true racing prodigy from the beginning of his karting days. In fact, the Briton’s talent was so exceptional that it caught the attention of McLaren’s team boss at the time, Ron Dennis, who made a significant investment in his development.

At just 13 years old, Hamilton was signed to McLaren and Mercedes’ young driver development program. This move provided him with financial backing and essential training support as he advanced through the ranks of junior Formula categories, setting the foundation for his future success in F1.

Hamilton eyeing the eighth championship.

Despite all the hype surrounding Hamilton, betting against an odds of 150/1 was a risky move. However, Hamilton has been unstoppable since joining F1, winning the World title in only his second season.

In 2013, Hamilton moved to Mercedes and between 2014 and 2021, he won seven World titles. With Mercedes entering a slump in 2022, Hamilton went winless for the first time in a season in his career, but his determination and desire to succeed never went away.

Hamilton, now 39, is set to join Ferrari in 2025, and even at this stage of his career, betting on him to win an eighth World Championship wouldn’t be a bad decision. He has consistently proven his doubters wrong and could very well do so again in the iconic scarlet red of the Maranello-based team.