McLaren Boss Zak Brown Doesn’t See Himself in Ron Dennis’ League

Owing to their struggles during the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, McLaren’s recent success might persuade some to believe that Zak Brown has truly ushered in a new era for the Woking-based team. But historically, McLaren is the third most successful Constructor in F1.

With eight Constructors’ titles and 12 driver’s titles, Ron Dennis led arguably McLaren’s most iconic stint in the sport. Brown is wary of this fact and doesn’t entertain any ideas of a comparison with the legendary team principal.

Congratulations to Sir Ron Dennis! Ron, who led us to seven Constructors’ Championships, has been awarded a knighthood for his services to industry and charity. pic.twitter.com/qDe0baDcTh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 1, 2024

It was Dennis who brought the likes of Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Lewis Hamilton to the team. Under his stewardship, the Woking-based team had etched a dynasty within the sport. But at the turn of the regulation changes in 2014, chaos broke out. And by 2017, he was out of the team as Brown took over the reins.

“I would never compare myself to Ron Dennis because for me, alongside Enzo Ferrari and Bernie Ecclestone, he is one of the three greatest legends of motorsport. They created what Formula 1 is today,” explained Brown in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport.

That said, what Brown has done for McLaren shouldn’t be sold short. Since his arrival to the team, the squad has since a meteoric transition back towards the front of the field. After nailing the ground-effects regulations, and a return to Mercedes power units, they’ve gone from being occasional podium sitters to title contenders over the past two seasons.

How Brown woke the sleeping giant McLaren

When Brown assumed his office at the McLaren Technology Center (MTC), his first task was to salvage the team from their dire financial situation. Employing his extensive background in marketing and motorsport sponsorship, he turned that ship around. Today, McLaren have one of the highest number of partners in the sport.

Slowly but surely, Brown then focused his resources towards making the team more technically robust. With the induction of former Ferrari man, Andrea Stella as team principal, he also ensured that the right leaders were placed in the right roles within the squad.

Today, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri leading the charge, McLaren find themselves leading the Constructors’ championship. With three races to go, Brown can lead the team to their first Constructors’ title since 1998.