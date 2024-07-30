When Ayrton Senna Defeated 9 World Champions Driving the Same Car

Ayrton Senna once participated in a Race of Champions and defeated nine existing F1 world champions while driving the same car. And this was even before the Brazilian ever won a Grand Prix in F1. It was back in 1984 when Mercedes-Benz organized this Race of Champions at the Nurburgring to bring it back on the F1 calendar.

The notable aspect of this 12-lap race on the newly-built Nurburgring Grand Prix circuit was that all participating drivers were driving the same road car — the Mercedes 190E. To make it race-worthy, they fitted the cars with roll cages and safety harnesses and also made changes to the chassis, the gear ratio, besides fitting Pirelli racing tires, per former racer and YouTuber Scott Mansell.

O Mercedes 190E de Ayrton Senna. O exemplar que correu no Race of Champions de 1984 ficou com a Mercedes; o carro de Lauda foi o único vendido em seu estado original. pic.twitter.com/ffqWsMRsJt — Mercedes-AMG F1 Brasil (@MercedesAMGF1BR) September 18, 2023

While the majority of the participant drivers were past world champions or race winners, Senna was a rookie driver, having competed in only four F1 races that season. The world champions who participated were John Surtees, Phil Hill, Denny Hulme, Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda, James Hunt, Jody Scheckter, Alan Jones, and Keke Rosberg.

Meanwhile, the five other race winners were future champion Alain Prost, Stirling Moss, Carlos Reutemann, Jacques Laffite, and Elio De Angelis. Out of them, Prost qualified on pole for the race with Reutemann in second place, ahead of a 24-year-old Senna in P3.

Still, Senna easily got past them in the first three laps itself. The Brazilian, who would go on to win three championships, showed his precise and smooth driving in the Mercedes 190E and utilized the available grip to the limit.

While many drivers behind started having fun in the road car exhibition race, Senna was serious about winning it. And the Brazilian did so by beating Lauda for the win.

How Senna got the chance to drive in the 1984 Race of Champions?

Initially, this Race of Champions at the Nurburgring was only going to happen amongst F1 world champions. Back then, there were 14 world champions alive. However, barring the aforementioned nine, the five others – Juan Manuel Fangio, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Jackie Stewart, and Nelson Piquet – were not available.

Fittipaldi and Andretti were racing in the Indy500. Meanwhile, Fangio pulled out due to health reasons as he was 72 at that time. As for Piquet and Stewart, they were not allowed due to their respective contractual obligations. Thus, few slots on the grid opened up.

That is when the organizers invited the aforementioned race winners and Senna, who got the chance as a talented rookie driver. The Brazilian certainly was lucky to race among these elite champions and he also showcased his unique racing skills.

Mansell highlighted Senna’s driving style was quite smooth and precise and despite his blip throttle technique, he never let his car go over the limit. The Brazilian used to aggressively push the throttle pedal multiple times to get faster exits through the corners.

Apparently, this technique helped him be a tenth or two faster through the corners. So, if this gain is multiplied across a lap and a race, it is evident why Senna went on to become an F1 legend.