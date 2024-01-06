When Ayrton Senna’s Favorite Soccer Club Paid Homage to the F1 Legend With an Exceptional Jersey

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ayrton Senna was a huge fan of soccer and loved the Corinthians Soccer Club, which was the city’s home club competing in the Brazilian national league. Owing to Senna’s global fandom and his love for the soccer club, Corinthians released a special Senna-themed kit in 2018 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian driver’s first-ever F1 championship triumph in 1988.

The jersey, as seen in the pictures uploaded on X by ‘Classic Football Shirts,’ featured several details paying homage to one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport of F1. With a Black-Gold color scheme, the jersey took inspiration from the colors of the Lotus 97T, which Senna drove to his first F1 race win in 1985.

The shirt features 41 golden stripes across the chest, one for each of his 41 Grand Prix Wins – putting him 6th in the all-time most wins list. Inside the shirt, on the back of the neck, the words ‘Senna Sempre’ are written, which means ‘Senna Forever.’ The font of these words is similar to the one used on his Lotus car from 1985.

Originally made by Nike, the jersey is no longer available through an official channel. While many online sellers still have the jersey available for sale around the $110 mark, the legitimacy of the same remains questionable.

Corinthians hold equal respect for Ayrton Senna

Senna‘s love for Corinthians knew no bounds. The three-time former F1 world champion often even wore the club’s jersey underneath his race suit when getting ready for a race. While Senna showered his love and support towards the club, the team continues to pay its respect to the racing legend even today.

At the club’s headquarters in Parque Sao Jorge, a Senna helmet is on display with the words “In the chest of the cold and brave pilot beats a Corinthian heart” written on the pedestal.

Back in 2014, the Corinthian players walked out on the field wearing yellow and green racing helmets of the same design as Senna wore during his career. The move came as a tribute to Senna on the 20th anniversary of his tragic death.

On May 1st, 1994, the world said goodbye to a racing legend as he passed away doing what he loved most. On the 7th lap of the year’s Imola GP (Emilia Romagna Grand Prix), Senna’s Williams car left the racing line at the Tamburello corner while he was driving at around 190 mph.

The car hit a concrete wall at 130 mph, causing the right front wheel to shoot up and hit the right frontal area of Senna’s head. By the time the medical authorities reached Senna, he had lost 4.5 liters of blood from his body and suffered fatal fractures. Operating on him on the site, Sid Watkins knew Senna would not survive.