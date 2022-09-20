When former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko sold Michael Schumacher’s 1995 helmet

NBA player Andrei Kirilenko sold off Michael Schumacher’s 1995 helmet at the charity auction he organises yearly.

Andrei Kirilenko, the former Brooklyn Nets player, organises a charity auction yearly. The auctions always have eye-catching collections to choose from for the buyers, but it can be said that he upped his game in 2021 when he put Michael Schumacher’s autographed 1995 helmet up for sale.

Kirilenko is also the president of the Russian Basketball Federation and has been doing the charity auction for about a decade now. He revealed that with a mere investment of $50-70,000 in the organisation, the charity raises $300,000 per night.

Talking about his extra cool collection of 2021, which included a signed belt from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Schumacher’s 1995 helmet, the Russian player said, “I think there will be fighting for it.”

Michael Schumacher put a leash on his son’s Kart

Schumacher suffered a horrifying skiing accident in 2013 that saw him suffer life-threatening consequences as he and his family fought for his health. As per reports, the 7-time world champion is currently in a wheelchair and vegetative state.

Schumacher’s son, Mick, currently an F1 driver for Haas, often shares stories from his childhood with his father.

In a recent video, Mick revealed that he first started driving in a cross kart in his garden when he was two and a half years old. While driving under his father’s supervision, Mick said Michael had tied a leash on his Kart because he thought young Schumi was going too fast.

Thinking about the fact that Michael had to keep Mick on a leash when he got his first kart cos he thought he was going too fast😭 pic.twitter.com/fGI6GZcuG5 — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) September 18, 2022

Mick debuted in F1 in the 2021 season but hadn’t scored his first points until the 2022 British Grand Prix. He currently has 12 points in his bag and stands at P15 in the championship.

