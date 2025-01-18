Dubbing Kevin Garnett “His Best Matchup,” Antoine Recalls Iconic Moments Against 2008 Champ

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Kevin Garnet looks on during the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As one of the greatest big men in NBA history, Kevin Garnett created countless memorable moments for fans and opponents alike. While discussing his toughest on-court matchups, Antoine Walker referenced several Hall of Fame big men, including Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, and, of course, Garnett.

Walker lauded Rodman’s defensive intensity and Duncan’s unstoppable footwork and calm demeanor but referred to Garnett as his biggest clash, saying,

“And then my best matchup would be probably Ticket. Me and KG had some moments.”

Coming into the league just a year apart, Walker and Garnett battled for the majority of their careers. The three-time All-Star underlined how their rivalry began in Summer League before carrying over to the real game.

The two physical big men only matched up twice a year while Walker was with the Boston Celtics and KG was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but their infrequent meetings only added fuel to the fire. Walker continued on the Club 250 Podcast,

“Them two games we played were going to be special.”

The pair competed against each other in 24 regular season contests throughout their respective careers. Garnett boasted a 14-10 record against Walker, whom he usually outperformed, but not easily. The two never met in the postseason, yet Walker’s matchups with KG remain firmly ingrained in his mind. The 2006 NBA Champion isn’t the only former big man to remember Garnett’s elite performances, either.

Andrei Kirilenko recalled Kevin Garnett’s dominance

Andrei Kirilenko was among the league’s most versatile defenders in his prime, but even he knew how much of a handful Garnett could be on the court. While KG was undoubtedly one of the more skilled and athletically gifted big men in the NBA, that wasn’t what stuck out to AK-47 the most.

Instead, it was the Hall of Famer’s relentless motor that drew the attention of Kirilenko. The two had ample experience matching up on the court, competing against each other in 28 times throughout their careers. However, Kirilenko was able build a more personal relationship with Garnett during the pair’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets from 2013-15.

The three-time All-Defensive forward revealed he had never seen the boundless energy that Garnett possessed from a teammate before. AK shared on the Knuckleheads Podcast,

“I’ve never seen such intensity. [Garnett] was always talking—talking to himself, to the fans, to the referees, to the opponents, even to the coaches. It’s crazy, like, he was always in that mode.”

KG always possessed the skills to become a legendary basketball player, but according to two of his former matchups, the Big Ticket wouldn’t have become the talent that he did without his unmatched motor and constant trash talk.