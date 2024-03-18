When Lando Norris’ Father Collaborated With Fernando Alonso to Give F1’s Own $652 Electric Scooter

Adam Norris, Lando Norris’ father, is a serial entrepreneur. His latest avenue is known as ‘Pure Electric’. Pure Electric is an e-scooter manufacturing set up led by Norris and aims to become a pioneer of e-mobility and sustainability. One of their offerings is tailor-made for F1 fans as Pure Electric collaborated with two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso to launch their own special edition e-scooter.

This offering is called the ‘Pure Air Pro Kimoa Edition’ and ranges anywhere around $652. Kimoa is a fashion lifestyle brand that was once owned by Fernando Alonso. Dubbed as the duo’s first-ever collaboration, the scooter boasts a sleek ‘F1-themed design’ as well as a lightweight build coupled with a solid 500W motor.

E-scooters have become a staple of the F1 paddock off late. Their lightweight, foldable, and portable nature means they are perfect for the drivers and team personnel to navigate around the paddock, the pitlane, and their hospitality zones.

While the Pure Air Pro Kimoa Edition was designed, developed, and manufactured in collaboration with the #14 driver, since then, Alonso has gone on to sell his stake in the brand. However, he still serves as their brand ambassador.

How Adam Norris earned Lando Norris a career, and himself a name in F1

Adam Norris is one of the most respected paddock insiders in today’s time. This comes largely from the fact that the 51-year-old actually built himself from the ground up to give his son a future in F1. Through his many business ventures, the Briton was able to chalk up a fortune for himself – which he used to fund Norris’ junior racing career and an eventual race seat with McLaren.

According to a report from Business F1 Magazine, Adam Norris (who himself is now worth around $250,000,000) spent around $44 million dollars to get his son to race in F1. While he did spend money to secure a seat for Lando with the Woking-based team, his “donations” also helped the team tide through a financial crisis.

While Norris’ father may have poured in millions of dollars to ensure that his son gets to race full-time at the pinnacle of motorsport, the 24-year-old has surely been repaying his father back handsomely with the constant contract extensions he’s had with McLaren owing to his stellar on-track performances.