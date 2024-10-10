When Lando Norris ‘Played Games’ With Sergio Perez to Guarantee Oscar Piastri’s Win in Azerbaijan

Lando Norris has formed a formidable partnership with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri since the start of last season. Despite their urge to beat each other, they have played the ‘team game’ on multiple occasions. One such instance was at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend when Norris held up Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to help Piastri win the race.

The Briton also discussed it when asked about the same after the race. When told by Laura Winter that he produced an outstanding effort in helping Piastri by holding Perez behind, he replied with a laugh,

“I didn’t hold him up. I just had to cool my tires a bit more.”

However, Norris did hold Perez up even if he didn’t accept it, as per a video uploaded by a fan. Via the video, one can clearly hear Norris’ engineer asking the Briton if he can hold Perez up. In reply, Norris says “Yes”.

In the rest of the video, Norris can be seen slowing down in the middle sector, an area where it is difficult to overtake. As a result, the #4 driver also slows down Perez, who ends up losing crucial time to Piastri.

Consequently, with Norris’ help, the Australian did not get undercut by Perez after his pitstop. Furthermore, Perez also claimed on team radio that Norris was “f****** holding” him. This response from the Red Bull driver highlighted Norris’ intentions.

this moment was so stressful to watch in real time but so fun to watch as an edit now pic.twitter.com/djt3lZEoC4 — ray (@ln4norris) October 8, 2024

As per Red Bull, Norris was “playing games” to help Piastri win the race and in the process help McLaren close down the gap further to the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the Constructors’ standings. However, with the Briton finishing the Azerbaijan GP in P4, besides closing down the gap to Red Bull, McLaren also overtook them in the standings for the first time this year.

McLaren have a golden opportunity to win the Constructors’ title in 2024

After winning the Azerbaijan GP, McLaren also carried over their form to the Singapore GP, another race they won. But this time it was thanks to Norris. With the Briton winning in Singapore, he helped McLaren extend their lead in the Constructors’ Championship to 41 points.

Now, with only six races remaining, McLaren have a fantastic opportunity to win their first Constructors’ title in three decades if they manage to carry on their recent form for the rest of the season.

As for Norris, he too still has a chance of winning his maiden Drivers’ Championship. As things stand, Max Verstappen currently leads the Briton by 52 points. But it will be a rearguard effort from Verstappen and Co. to defend both championships against Norris and McLaren who clearly have the faster package now.