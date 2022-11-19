When Lewis Hamilton had his steering wheel changed by McLaren mechanics during pit stop

Pit stops are one of the most important elements for a team to work during a Grand Prix weekend. Drivers stop in the pits during a race mainly because they change their old tires for fresher and quicker ones. However, Lewis Hamilton experienced one of the most unique pit stops ever at the 2012 Indian Grand Prix.

Other than changing tires, F1 teams are sometimes forced to spend more time on a car to change their front wing or repair minimal damages during a stop. Changing a steering wheel on the other hand is not something they usually practice ahead of a Grand Prix.

At the Buddh International Circuit in 2012, Hamilton encountered some problems with his steering wheel during the race. He was in contention for a win or podium at the least, so McLaren did not want to retire his car or force him to make a long stop. That is when they made the brave call of changing his steering wheel when the Brit came in for his scheduled stop.

According to Sky Sports, the mechanics changed all four tires and the wheel in just 3.3 seconds! This was blistering speed for the Woking-based outfit, as teams often spend that amount of time changing just the tires. Martin Whitmarsh, who was their boss at the time, insisted that even though things went perfectly, it is not something they want to do again.

Also read: “Fernando Alonso asked me if it was okay”: Sebastian Vettel feels ‘honored’ about former rival having special tribute helmet dedicated to him

Lewis Hamilton finished 4th despite steering wheel change; Sebastian Vettel continued Indian GP dominance

The Buddh International Circuit will always be a memorable place for F1 and Sebastian Vettel fans in particular. There have been three races in the Indian track between 2011 and 2013 and all three were won by Vettel. His most iconic win came in 2013, where he secured his 4th Title and bowed down in front of his car after the race. It led to one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

27 OCTOBER, 2013: 🇮🇳 Sebastian Vettel wins in India – and clinches the title with three races to spare A four-time world champion at the age of 26 🏆🏆🏆🏆 And only the third driver in history to win four consecutive titles #F1 #OnThisDay @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/kMWRaO2lMQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2020

In 2012 too, Vettel won the race comfortably. He finished ahead of rival Fernando Alonso and teammate Mark Webber that afternoon. Just missing out on the podium places was Hamilton, who salvaged a P4 finish. The fact that he finished that high up despite having his steering wheel changed mid race was quite commendable.

Also read: Alpine boss threatened Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon with replacement after Brazil GP