With Indian GP Trying to Squeeze Back Into F1, Why Was the Event Cancelled in the First Place?

The Indian GP last took place in 2013 and despite the sport’s popularity in the country, it left the F1 calendar the following year. Legal problems involving organizers and authorities prompted F1 to leave India behind, but as the country looks to get back on the map of the pinnacle of motorsports, Joe Saward points out what went wrong in the first place.

Starting in 2010, India hosted three Grand Prix races. All races took place at the Buddh International Circuit in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

However, Saward, a reputed journalist, reveals that several equipment were seized by local authorities following the races. Moreover, F1 also had trouble coming to terms with taxes. Furthermore, with local politicians stepping in, it made things worse for the organizers.

For F1 to consider coming back to India, Formula One Management and Liberty Media made it clear that they don’t want to deal with bureaucrats. Secondly, the race won’t take place in Uttar Pradesh anymore. As per Saward, the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, wants to host an F1 race in his home state Gujarat.

There aren’t any reports of a track being constructed in Gujarat though. However, hosting a race in India could do wonders for F1, owing to the sport’s massive popularity in the country.

Why hosting Indian GP could be beneficial for F1?

India is the world’s most populous country and F1 has attracted a large viewership there. The Indian fanbase would be open to an F1 return in the country, as per Saward. It will give them an opportunity to watch their favorite drivers in action live, something that has been missing for over a decade.

F1 has tried to increase its popularity in India by lowering the prices of F1TV as well. Fans have to pay just $36 (2,999 Rupees), to watch every single race live on F1TV (along with all the additional content the platform provides).

The last time F1 raced in India, Sebastian Vettel created one of the most memorable moments in the sport’s history. His win at the Buddh International Circuit made him a four-time world champion. After the race, he got out of his car and bowed in front of it, leaving behind an iconic picture.