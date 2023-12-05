When Lewis Hamilton Once Demanded a Tiger Woods Movie After Gold Legend Embarked His Return to the Summit Last Time

Back in 2019, after Tiger Woods claimed his 81st success on the PGA tour, Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the legendary golfer. As per a report by Sky Sports, the Mercedes driver also demanded a movie to be made regarding the comeback story of Woods.

Hamilton said, “It was quite emotional to watch just knowing his journey, where he started, and the things he has gone through.” He also commented, “It’s now time for a movie – it’s a perfect movie! So I look forward to seeing it.”

While the victory was Woods’ 81st, it was the first Master’s title for him in 11 years. Hamilton claimed that the fact that Woods could do this after so many years is a testament to his willpower and dreams.

Hamilton revealed that he had always wanted to meet the golf legend and he finally got the chance to do so at Wimbledon in 2018. Before that, Woods had also gifted the Briton a flag from one of his holes.

Tiger Woods makes yet another comeback

Tiger Woods made an incredible comeback once again despite his long list of injuries which would have surely forced any other athlete towards retirement. However, Woods has gone to prove once more that he is much more than a normal athlete.

After a break of nearly eight months, the 47-year-old golfer made his comeback at the Hero World Championship in the Bahamas. While the tournament did not go perfectly for him, he showed signs that he is still capable of performing at the topmost level of the sport.

Woods has already confirmed that he will participate in the PNC Championship that starts on December 14th. Following that, he has also spoken about his plans to compete in the PGA Tours once a month in 2024.

Tiger Woods and Lewis Hamilton have quite a few things in common, but the most clear similarity is their longevity. The immense hunger and determination that these athletes have, have ensured that they have been performing at the very top level for a long time.