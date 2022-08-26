“I don’t recognize him as the same driver as he was” – Christian Horner claims Daniel Ricciardo is not the same F1 driver as he as with Red Bull

Red Bull F1 team principal says McLaren has caused Ricciardo’s ‘confidence being zapped’.

Ricciardo reached the pinnacle of his career when he competed for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018. Those five seasons have given us his strongest form to date.

He won seven races and finished 13 times on the podium while racing for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Concluding the 2014 and 2016 seasons with a third place in the drivers’ standings.

Christian Horner, the team principal who was able to get the most out of the Australian admitted that his departure from McLaren was “very sad”. He stated he could not recognize Ricciardo as the same driver from his Red Bull days.

“It’s just very sad,” Horner told Sky Sports. “I am not close to it. I have spoken to Daniel a little bit but I don’t recognize him as the same driver as he was when he was with us. He’s one of the best guys out there.

“If you think back to some of the races he drove for us, winning Monaco with 50% of the power [in 2018], he put in some amazing performances and you have to think when he was alongside Seb [Vettel in 2014], when he first came into the team, how he delivered, how close he was with Max as well. “Horner said after FP2 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“He’s definitely got that capability. I hope he finds a seat in F1, I hope he finds his mojo” he continued. “Tough for him but I really hope he finds something for the future.”

“F1 is better off having him in this championship than not” says Horner

Horner thinks that Ricciardo’s struggles at McLaren have caused his ‘confidence being zapped’ and his upbeat, cheerful personality to suffer.

“We’re used to seeing him on the podium doing shoeys, messing around with that smile but we don’t see any of that anymore.”

“I hope that he finds an opportunity to further his career because I think F1 is better off having him in this championship than not.” he continued.

In their three seasons together as Red Bull teammates, Ricciardo proved to be an even match for Verstappen, but Horner thought he was no longer performing at the same level.

Horner was also questioned about whether Ricciardo would be able to match Verstappen’s speed if he got back in the Red Bull car due to persistent claims that the McLaren car just did not suit Ricciardo’s driving style.

Horner claims that Max has evolved since Daniel left the team but it hasn’t been the same for the honey badger.

While Ricciardo’s plans are currently uncertain. He declared during the press conference on Thursday that he had not signed a contract. However, there have been offers.

