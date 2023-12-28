When Liam Lawson Hit Zhou Guanyu out of the Belgian GP Hosted by Lando Norris’ Team Quadrant

Last year, Team Quadrant hosted the F1 22 Belgian Grand Prix, featuring three skilled F1 drivers: Liam Lawson, Zhou Guanyu, and Lando Norris. Subsequently, as the race began, it swiftly evolved into an unexpected spectacle marked by adrenaline and unfortunate crashes. In the end, Lawson compromised Zhou’s win. The Kiwi deliberately pushed him off track and hit him to see through that the Chinese driver didn’t win.

Advertisement

Before the race, both Liam and Lando had an underwhelming performance in the qualifying round. Thus they were determined to narrow the gap with the polesitter, Zhou. The virtual Spa-Francorchamps race also saw the participation of Gwen, Yuzo, Tibo, Courtois, Lachlan, Muselk, and Calfreezy alongside the motorists.

As the racers released their vehicles onto the tumultuous track all three F1 drivers became embroiled in an enthralling battle. With adept navigation through the tumultuous race, the F1 drivers caught the attention of Team Quadrant who found themselves on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

With each passing lap, it was becoming more and more obvious that Zhou Guanyu was going to win spectacularly. However, against all odds, Lawson who watched Zhou’s calculated movements closely, felt his opportunities disappearing. Subsequently, the Kiwi driver used his instincts to try and pull off a risky move.

He sent it down the inside at the Bus stop chicane and pushed Zhou off the racing line. This maneuver unsettled Zhou and derailed his momentum for securing the victory. Nevertheless, fate swiftly caught up with Liam as he, in turn, fell victim to another racer’s impact.

Ultimately, it was Huadon Gulls who seized the opportunity, pushing past Liam Lawson to claim the triumph. This exhilarating race took a disappointing turn for Norris as he finished at P15 and was heard asking himself, “Am I really that slow?” at one point.

How did Lando Norris perform in the virtual race?

Lando Norris is a fervent gamer and dedicated sim racing enthusiast who has frequently highlighted the profound impact that gaming has had on his life. Intriguingly, this strong connection to gaming has intensified Norris’s growing determination to achieve victory in every gaming experience.

Advertisement

In the specific virtual race involving Lawson, Zhou, and Team Quadrant, Lando Norris in search of victory endured a collision with his teammate Benjamin, resulting in a reprimand. The YouTube video capturing the incident showcases the moment after the crash when Benjamin scolded Norris, expressing frustration with the admonition, “Rule number 1, Don’t take out your teammate.”

Nevertheless similar to the hesitancy commonly observed in regular gamers to acknowledge mistakes, Norris explained. He clarified that his teammate had subjected him to a brake test, leading to the regrettable collision. Remarkably, Norris experienced several collisions during the event.

However, especially notable was a moment captured at the start of the video, where he stated that the collision at that specific turn on the Spa track represented his most significant crash.

Norris was referring to the intense crash at Spa-Francorchamps, which left only one tire intact on his car after the impact. In 2021, the McLaren driver crashed in wet conditions while qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. The Briton lost control of his McLaren, resulting in his car spinning multiple times after the rear end collided with the barriers at the top of Raidillon.