When Michael Schumacher joined $970 million team Juventus’ footballers for training session

Seven-time F1 Champion Michael Schumacher attended a Juventus training session along with some of the most legendary footballers.

Juventus are of the biggest football clubs in the world. They’re the most successful team in Italian history, with 36 top flight Titles. When it comes to the UEFA Champions League, the team from Turin has lifted the prestigious cup two times.

Another team from Italy that has tasted success in almost every form is Scuderia Ferrari. The Maranello-based outfit is the most successful in F1 history and between 1996-2006, perhaps the greatest F1 driver of all time drove for them.

Michael Schumacher was already a great before arriving in Italy, but he reached unparalleled heights during his Ferrari stint. The German won five World Titles to add to the two he had won with Benetton. He became a global sensation, but his popularity in Italy in particular skyrocketed.

Schumacher was also a huge football fan and made that evident when he attended a Juventus training session in 2003.

Also read: F1 should reinvest its $92 Million profits for greener solutions suggests Sebastian Vettel

Michael Schumacher meets legendary Juventus players during training session

Juventus did not have the best of campaigns in the 2003-04 season by their standards. They finished third in the league, and got knocked out of the Champions league in the Round of 16. However, they did lift up the Italian Supercup and finished runners up in the National cup.

Their squad that year on the other hand, had some of the greatest players of their generation. The likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved and David Trezequet were all part of the Bianconeri’s squad.

Schumacher added to the list of already incredible athletes, would make up for some group. The then Ferrari driver paid a visit to the club’s training ground, where he trained with the legendary players and spoke to them and their manager Marcello Lippi.

Unlike Juventus, Schumacher had another brilliant F1 campaign in 2003. He won his Sixth World Title that season, and fourth with Ferrari, making him the most successful driver the Scuderia ever had.

Schumacher won one more Championship with Ferrari the following year. He couldn’t win in 2005 or 2006, after which he decided it was time for him to leave Ferrari.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber’s $17,139 adrenaline rush levels up their bromance