Italian Soccer Team Votes Overwhelmingly in Favor of Novak Djokovic Over Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, signs autographs for fans after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the conclusion of the men s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Djokovic won, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Juventus players recently shared their predictions about the potential winner of the 2023 ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic emerged as the leading choice ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and local lad Jannik Sinner. There were also a couple of interesting and wacky answers from members of the Italian soccer team.

Advertisement

The ATP Finals are being held in Turin, where Juventus are also based. The Serie A club, in collaboration with the ATP Tour, posted an Instagram reel showing its players picking their favorite for the season-ending championships. The soccer stars made their choice as they walked onto their training field, with Djokovic being named first. The Serb gathered two more votes before Sinner and Alcaraz were mentioned.

Alcaraz was chosen twice on the trot, but that was all the votes the Spaniard could gather. The next two players picked Djokovic and Sinner each, as their tally stood at 4-2. The World No.1, however, raced off to a significant lead. A total of eight Juventus players picked him to win the ATP Finals. Home favorite Sinner received three shoutouts overall.

Advertisement

In addition to the genuine picks, the Juventus squad also had a few funny responses. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, known for his funny bone, predicted Pete Sampras or Andre Agassi to win the 2023 ATP Finals, drawing giggles. Winger Federico Chiesa showed that he is seemingly not in touch with tennis, nominating Roger Federer to lift the title. Striker Moise Kean, the last to walk out, slowed down his jog before stopping near the camera. However, he hilariously scampered off without answering the question.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzZBViIoj4P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 2023 ATP Finals will commence on November 12. Local hope Sinner will kick off the singles proceedings against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic, the overwhelming favorite in the Juventus camp, will begin his title defense in the second match of the competition.

Novak Djokovic spotted at Juventus match ahead of the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic is a big soccer fan. His favorite club, AC Milan, are direct Serie A rivals to Juventus. He also attended the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony and presented the 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin award. After touching down in Turin for the ATP Finals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion took some time off training to see a soccer match.

Juventus took on Cagliari at home in Turin for a league fixture. Djokovic was present in the stands as the two-time UEFA Champions League winners secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Despite being a staunch fan of their rival club, the World No.1 animatedly watched on.

Advertisement

Juventus’ Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic had previously professed his admiration for compatriot Djokovic (via talkSPORT). The Italian team put up a resilient display, something that the Serb is renowned for. Djokovic will look to draw inspiration from Juventus as he chases a record seventh ATP Finals title. His defense begins against Holger Rune on November 12.