Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber’s $17,139 adrenaline rush levels up their bromance

Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber involved themselves in a series of thrill-seeking sports ahead of the 2016 Canadian GP.

When it comes to F1 star Lewis Hamilton and his relationship with Hollywood, it’s safe to say that one of Briton’s closest buddies and admirer is pop singer Justin Bieber.

Bieber showcased his admiration at the 2016 Monaco GP when he became the first one to congratulate Hamilton on his win.

But the bromance between them did not just end there. The following week ahead of the 2016 Canadian GP, Hamilton and Bieber indulged themselves in a series of thrilling sports activities from dirt biking to jet surfing.

Both Hamilton and Bieber took their dirt bikes for a ride. The British racing driver rode a Honda CRF450R which costs $9149 while the Canadian pop star drove Yamaha WR250F which costs $7990.

Hamilton took to Instagram to post a picture of him and his buddy on their two-wheeler rides in their biker gear as they stopped temporarily to admire the picturesque view of the Rocky mountains.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco win with Justin Bieber

After securing his first victory in seven months at the 2016 Monaco GP, Hamilton was truly emotional. As soon as he jumped out of his car he was greeted by Bieber who congratulated him for his epic drive.

The Mercedes shared his victory champagne with the pop star before spraying it on his crew.

It is not a mystery that Monaco GP attracts a lot of celebrities. So, apart from Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, Theo Walcott, Michael Carrick and Claudio Ranieri were also present on race day.

However, it was Bieber with whom Hamilton spent most of his time until the next weekend’s Canadian GP.

The duo also attended the NBA finals alongside Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. Sitting courtside, the boys watched the Golden State Warriors take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

