When Michael Schumacher’s helmet was on sale for $25000

Michael Schumacher has been a fan favourite to several F1 fans ever since he made his debut; thus his every wearable is a prized asset.

Michael Schumacher dominated F1 for over half of his career. The German race driver with Ferrari and Benetton won seven championships, and in that way, he made several fans.

Thus, everything he used while racing could be sold for a skyrocketing price. In 2010, The Memorabilia Experience listed Schumacher’s helmet that he used in Imola back in 1998 was on sale for $25000.

Schumacher during that race finished at P2 behind David Coulthard in his F300. The helmet has been signed and race dated on the crown. Therefore, surely it was a bargain, even though it got listed 12 years ago.

Though, it isn’t known who bought this helmet. But, the website lists multiple original helmets and some replicas of some prominent F1 drivers of past and present ranging from $895 – $7,500.

Michael Schumacher Ferrari is on sale too

Schumacher’s F1 career is one of the most remarkable eras in F1. Thus, everything used by him in the past is slowly coming on the market. His 1998 car F300 is also on sale.

The winner of the auction would only get the chassis, meaning an F1 car without its power unit. The probable price of the car could range between $5-8 million.

With this car, Schumacher won over six races, and that particular chassis was only used for only four races. Therefore, technically, whoever gets it, will be holding an undefeated piece of machinery.

The most successful, undefeated Michael Schumacher car will be offered at our Monterey sale. F300 No. 187 is one of the most significant Ferrari F1 cars in existence. Schumacher drove this car to four victories during the 1998 Formula One season. https://t.co/KiSWWEtvyn pic.twitter.com/Ibd0tE2oyQ — RM Sotheby’s (@rmsothebys) July 21, 2022

The 1998 car was a crucial phase of Ferrari’s history. It was the penultimate season before the Prancing horses started to dominate the sport for the next five years.

It was with this car that Schumacher realized that his golden era in F1 is not far away. The chassis was also in working condition during the 1999 season but was eventually retired in September that year.

