Michael Schumacher once struck with Ferrari engine issue had to miss on his 8th championship

Michael Schumacher once lost out on the opportunity to win his eighth world championship title during the Japanese GP 2006.

Michael Schumacher, often regarded as the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, had an opportunity to win 8 titles. Michael Schumacher had won 7 World Driver Titles at the time.

After a dismal 2005 season, Schumacher and Ferrari were back in the title race for 2006. A duel between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher went to the season’s last race.

Going into the 2006 Japanese Grand Prix, Alonso and Schumacher were equal on points. Schumacher was coming off his last-ever race win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The German took his form into the Japanese Grand Prix. He was comfortably leading the race until 17 laps to go. The Ferrari engine gave out, and Schumacher lost the race lead.

Title rival Alonso would win the race and lead the championship. Alonso would then seal the title in Brazil. It was heartbreak for Schumacher and Ferrari. The German would retire at the end of the season.

Schumacher had been denied a fairytale ending his first stint in Formula 1. The German would return to F1 in 2010, driving for Mercedes for three years before hanging up his helmet.

Max Verstappen could conclude the title race in Japan

Unlike Schumacher, Max Verstappen could seal the title race in Suzuka. Baring the Dutchman does not have the same luck as Schumacher, Verstappen could seal the title in Suzuka.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, there will be 112 points. Verstappen will have to outscore Leclerc by 8 points and his teammate Sergio Perez by 6 points to claim his second World Championship.

The Dutchman has destroyed the competition this season. Before Singapore, he was on a five-race-win streak. Allowing him to seal the championship in Japan.

Sealing the title in Japan would see him emulate Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, who won their titles in Japan in 2000 and 2011, respectively.

