How Max Verstappen can win the 2022 F1 title in Japan

How Max Verstappen can win his second F1 title by winning the race in Japan as Singapore’s result gives him a minor hit in the standings.

The Singapore Grand Prix, as expected, was a tough ride for all the drivers. While Red Bull added another win to their kitty, Sergio Perez, instead of Max Verstappen, won the race.

The Mexican race driver made a staunch defence against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the most part of the race and took his fourth career win after a massively intense battle.

Though, he was on the cusp of losing his win, as he was brought in by the stewards for the alleged safety car infringement. However, recent updates reveal that his meeting with the officials went well, and he most likely will keep the win.

On the other hand, his teammate Verstappen was on the verge of winning the title in Singapore, had both Perez and Leclerc had a poor race. But certainly, it didn’t happen.

On the contrary, the Dutchman had a rare poor performance, but tried to make it up till P7 and took six points. With that, he took a minor hit on his standings lead.

Now, he leads the championship with 104 points against second-place Leclerc. But by the end of the next race, it wouldn’t even matter.

How can Max Verstappen win the title in Japan?

The Dutchman going into Japan, needs 112 points lead over his next best rival by the end of the next race. This situation is certainly not that tough for Verstappen, considering he has gained points like these across the season.

If the Red Bull star wins the race with the fastest lap, and Leclerc finishes as the runner-up in Suzuka, then the former will be crowned as the 2022 world champion.

Verstappen heeft in de WK-stand nu een voorsprong van 104 punten op Leclerc. Om in Japan kampioen te worden, moet zijn voorsprong minimaal 112 punten zijn. #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) October 2, 2022

Hence, it also confirms how important Verstappen’s last overtake in Singapore over Sebastian Vettel was so over. If he hadn’t done that, the situation for Verstappen wouldn’t have been that simple.

Sealing the title in Japan is based on his performative excellence and not on any other scenario. Red Bull chief Helmut Marko already claimed that his team is aiming to win in Japan, as their partners (Honda) are based there. Hence, it will be special.

