When Toto Wolff refused to reunite Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at Mercedes

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton shared a fierce teammate rivalry back in 2007. There was a chance of it repeating at Mercedes. Alas, Toto Wolff.

Fernando Alonso has been hunting for his 3rd World Title since 2007. The Spaniard has driven four different teams since his last championship.

None of the teams were capable of delivering him the championship. Despite this, he almost had a chance to drive for a championship team back in 2016.

Alonso was close to a Mercedes during points in his career. One instance was back in 2016 when Nico Rosberg hung up his helmet after his first and only world championship. Alonso had approached team principal Toto Wolff hoping he would give him the vacant seat at Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are two of the greatest f1 drivers of all time. In 2013, they gave us some amazing track fights . Hard but most importantly fair racing, enjoy some of their battles in this thread : pic.twitter.com/0lbIe7uahn — PadreNando (@Nanofathering) August 24, 2022

Toto Wolff had refused to reunite the 2007 McLaren line-up and instead recruited Valtteri Bottas alongside Hamilton. The pair would add 5 constructors titles to Mercedes’ era of dominance until Bottas left the Brackley-based outfit in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso would wind down his first stint in Formula 1, driving for McLaren till 2018. He then took a two-year sabbatical from the sport to return to Alpine, the outfit that delivered his first two titles.

Toto Wolff wanted to prevent a repeat of the Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg rivalry

Wolff was not recruiting Alonso in 2016 seems understandable considering Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s rivalry from 2014-16. An Alonso-Hamilton driver lineup would have likely between a repeat of the inter-team rivalry.

Considering their fierce competition at McLaren in 2007, Alonso and Hamilton clashing at Mercedes would be inevitable.

The Rosberg-Hamilton partnership may not have produced large-scale consequences, but an Alonso-Hamilton partnership likely would. Considering Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari had closed the gap in 2017, Mercedes might not have 8 constructor Titles had Wolff signed Alonso

