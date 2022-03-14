“I enjoy following his progress”– Max Verstappen tells how roles have reversed with his father Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen talks about how he follows his father’s second innings in motorsport, as Jos Verstappen has taken rally racing.

It is a known fact that Max Verstappen has been groomed as an exceptional F1 driver by his father Jos Verstappen. The days of hardships only made him the championship winner in 2021.

Now, with Verstappen at the apex of his career, he doesn’t need a word of wisdom from his father. However, it seems that the roles have been reversed with Jos taking up rally racing.

Like father, like son 👨‍👦 1997 saw Jan Magnussen, Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen racing together in F1. Fast forward to 2022, and now their sons are racing against each other 👏#F1 #Autosport pic.twitter.com/bvBnmxd3u5 — Autosport (@autosport) March 9, 2022

The junior Verstappen talks about how he often accompanies his father to the latter’s new area of interest. And at times, it is the younger Verstappen giving advice to his senior.

“I enjoy following his progress and that we can chat about it,” he said. “And it’s not just the rally stuff, but also when we do some private testing on a circuit. We really enjoy it and are able to give each other advice on how to go faster.

“Obviously, the roles have changed somewhat with me usually giving him advice!”

Also read: Max Verstappen excited to have faster Ferrari in opposition

Rallying for Max Verstappen? No chance

When asked whether the 24-year-old once again follow his father’s footsteps and take up rallying. Verstappen replied that he doesn’t think he’ll ever take it.

“I drove my dad’s rally car twice,” he commented. “That was a lot of fun, but I don’t need to compete. I’ll leave the stage racing to him.” Max will be racing in Bahrain next week as the new F1 season kicks off.

So far, Red Bull has been considered among the title favourites this year, and Max will have to defend his title. Will this year be their year? It remains to be seen.

Ferrari is a contender

Coming into the pre-season testing, Ferrari had an exceptional display in Barcelona and Bahrain. Many teams are even considering them among the favourites to win the title.

Lewis Hamilton even said that if there was a race tomorrow, Ferrari would bag P1-P2. However, the representatives at Ferrari are not buying all the praises by their rivals, they believe that Mercedes will be at the top this season too.

Let the mind games begin 🧠 pic.twitter.com/91RoBiiK6i — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 14, 2022

Also read: Max Verstappen feels that Red Bull has a lot more to offer as the season progresses