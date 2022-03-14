F1

“I enjoy following his progress”– Max Verstappen tells how roles have reversed with his father Jos Verstappen

"I enjoy following his progress"– Max Verstappen tells how roles have reversed with his father Jos Verstappen
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan was complaining because he couldn't beat the Pistons!": When Walt Frazier tried to double down on his foolhardy take about MJ and his capabilities
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I enjoy following his progress"– Max Verstappen tells how roles have reversed with his father Jos Verstappen
“I enjoy following his progress”– Max Verstappen tells how roles have reversed with his father Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen talks about how he follows his father’s second innings in motorsport, as Jos…