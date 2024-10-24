Where to Watch Mexican Grand Prix in the US?: Time, Schedule, Telecast and Broadcast Details of the Mexican GP

Round 20 of the 2024 F1 season takes place this Sunday in Mexico City, a race that has plenty of backstories and the potential for some feisty individual battles between drivers.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris — the main title protagonists for this season — had a close battle last weekend in Austin, with the Dutchman coming out on top in P3, one place ahead of his rival. He is 57 points ahead of Norris, and with just five Grand Prix weekends to go, is the favorite to retain his crown.

Norris, however, would not be giving up. By winning in Mexico City, he could close the gap down to Verstappen heading into the business end of the season.

The Mexican GP should be an unmissable race, so it is important to know where you can watch it from.

Where to watch Mexican GP in the US?

ESPN is the home of F1 in the US, and for the Mexican GP, things will be no different. The live race will be shown on ESPN or ESPN Plus, which can be bought for $11 a month (or $110 for the whole year).

In addition to ESPN, ABC will also broadcast the Mexican GP next weekend. In fact, both ESPN and ABC will show 18 of the 24 races on the schedule, with the other six available on ESPN 2.

What time is the Mexican GP?

Friday, October 25

Free Practice 1 – 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM EDT

Free Practice 2 – 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM EDT

Saturday, October 26

Free Practice 3 – 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM EDT

Qualifying – 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT

Sunday, October 27

Grand Prix – 4:00 PM EDT onwards

What to expect?

While Verstappen and Norris would still have the spotlight on them, Ferrari would be a team that cannot be ruled out of contention for a win. In Austin last weekend, the Maranello-based outfit won comprehensively, securing a 1-2 finish, led by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.

If they dominate the Mexican GP too, Ferrari will overtake Red Bull in the Championship Standings. So, for the Milton-Keynes-based team will be hoping for the RB20 to perform flawlessly, so that Verstappen can get the maximum points possible from the weekend, and end Red Bull’s nine-race win drought.

The Mercedes drivers too, could bounce back if the W15 performs to their liking. Lewis Hamilton retired from the race on lap five in Austin, after he got stuck in the gravel trap on lap five. Hamilton, who has just five more race weekends left with Mercedes, would be looking to better the US GP result by aiming for a podium at the very least.

The homecoming Sergio Perez was choked up after receiving a hero’s welcome at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/7XCE7r0e4y — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2024

Another backstory — potentially the most important one considering the occasion — is Sergio Perez’s home race.

The Red Bull driver’s form in 2024 has been woeful, and he hasn’t finished in the top five in over four months. However, he has vowed to give his best at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and leave the Mexican fans cheering for him smiling.