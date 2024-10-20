mobile app bar

Why Was Ferrari the Fastest at the United States Grand Prix Despite Bringing No Upgrades

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Motorsport FIA Formula 1, Grand Prix of the USA 2024 emspor, v l Qualifying Carlos Sainz Ferrari starting number 55 | Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Ferrari came into the United States GP with hopes of trying to capitalize on errors made by Red Bull or McLaren, but little did the team know that it would end up securing a 1-2 finish, thanks to masterful drives from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

But what made Ferrari — who came to Austin — with zero upgrades, the fastest on the track, whereas Red Bull and McLaren fell short despite coming prepared? The answer lies in the buildup to the race, as Ferrari had been preparing for this huge jump in performance for a long time.

In Singapore, the Scuderia showed major signs of weakness, and Team Principal Fred Vasseur had called for changes ahead of the US GP. However, they did not happen and instead, Ferrari decided to test this race out to see if they were on the right track with the upgrades introduced beforehand.

“The work carried out at the factory prior to the event takes on greater importance, with only one hour of free practice before immediately going into the competitive part of the event,” Vasseur said as per The Race.

The Maranello-based outfit had anticipated they would be fast going into the weekend, largely due to the significant upgrades introduced earlier in the season, such as the floor upgrade in Monza. Since then, the team’s performance has been on an upward trajectory, with both Ferrari cars always being close to the top.

Ferrari’s US GP dominance

Leclerc won the US GP ahead of Sainz, marking Ferrari’s first 1-2 in the US since 2006. While this put the Italian team in contention for the Constructors’ Championship this year with five Grand Prix weekends remaining, it also sent a statement out to the rest of the grid that they could be the ones to watch out for next season.

Earlier this year, Ferrari announced that their 2025 challenger wouldn’t differ much from the SF24, and considering its speed in Austin, that’s promising.

Moreover, the floor upgrade Vasseur mentioned is set to be introduced at one of the remaining races this season. Ferrari will be hoping it provides an extra edge in their battle for their first Constructors’ title since 2008.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

