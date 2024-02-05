Which NFL Team Does Lewis Hamilton Own?

Lewis Hamilton, one of F1’s biggest stars ever, has various ventures away from the pinnacle of motorsport. Hamilton, who has a strong presence in the United States, decided to put money in and own an NFL team of his own, and it is none other than the Denver Broncos.

Broncos are three-time NFL champions having last won the Super Bowl in 2015. In 2022, a consortium led by Rob Walton decided to acquire the team from Colorado and reportedly paid a sum of $4.65 billion. What caught the attention of F1 fans, however, was Hamilton’s presence in the consortium.

This group, dubbed the ‘Walton-Penner’ group, had Walton’s son-in-law Greg Penner, and daughter Carrie Penner. But it cannot be denied that Hamilton was the biggest star here. A lot of F1 fans, especially the ones who did not follow the NFL before, took an interest in what Hamilton was putting money in. Particularly, it is safe to say that the Denver Broncos gained quite a few fans.

Lewis Hamilton’s love for NFL

Hamilton himself has been a long-time fan of the NFL. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel (as quoted by Sky Sports), Hamilton spoke about his childhood ties to the NFL. Hamilton gave an insight into how he started becoming a fan of what many consider to be the most popular sport in the US.

“I remember when I was like nine years old, I used to live on an American air base for a short period of time in the UK, and that was the first time I became aware of it [NFL], and I used to play Madden.”

Like Hamilton does in F1, he strived to fight for diversity in the NFL too. More than 60% of the players in the league are persons of color. But the percentage takes a drastic fall to 12% at the coaching level and drops even more as we move up the ladder at the ownership level.

With Mercedes, Hamilton launched plenty of initiatives to make F1 more diverse. He took over Broncos are part of the consortium in 2022, and will also try his best to play a part, in bringing out changes in his organization, and the league.