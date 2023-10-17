While Clearing Doubts Over Yuki Tsunoda’s Future, Helmut Marko Ends Up Giving Sergio Perez’s Career Update at Red Bull

Amid rumors of a potential power struggle between Christian Horner and him, Helmut Marko gave an update about the future of both Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez. One of the hot topics of contention between Horner and Marko has reportedly been about the future of Tsunoda. The Briton reportedly wants the Japanese driver sacked, while the Austrian is keen to have him stay. When asked about the same in a recent interview with ORF, Marko cleared the doubts about the future of Tsunoda and, in the process, also gave an update on Perez.

While Tsunoda’s future is in doubt because of his links to Aston Martin, the pressure on Perez has been increasing because of his massive underperformance compared to Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican has just managed to win two races this season as compared to Verstappen’s 14.

As a result, there are rumors that Red Bull may consider replacing him with Daniel Ricciardo or someone else. However, Marko has now dismissed these rumors and stated that both Tsunoda and Perez will stay with the Red Bull family.

Marko gives an update about Perez while answering a question about Tsunoda

Since Sergio Perez has come under massive pressure recently, the top management of Red Bull are also aware of the speculations surrounding the Mexican‘s future. As a result, Helmut Marko himself provided an update about the 33-year-old’s question despite the interviewer asking him a question about Yuki Tsunoda.

When asked to confirm if it was he who did not want AlphaTauri to replace Tsunoda, Marko replied, “This is all just speculation. Just like the one about Perez. There is no ultimatum for Perez. I think we’re winning too much“. Amidst the speculations about his future, even Tsunoda reiterated his commitment to Red Bull despite him having strong links with Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda assures Helmut Marko and Red Bull he is going nowhere

Yuki Tsunoda does not have any immediate risk of Red Bull sacking him, as Helmut Marko compared his situation with that of Sergio Perez. While the future of the Japanese driver seems secure for now, he himself showcased his loyalty to the team by giving a fantastic response when asked about his links with Aston Martin.

“I don’t want Red Bull to misunderstand and think that I’m focused on signing with Aston Martin or something like that. I’m an AlphaTauri driver. I’ve been with Red Bull since I was 18, so I’m just focused on doing well at Red Bull. Not at Aston Martin,” replied Tsunoda (as quoted by motorsport.nextgen-auto.com).

However, since the Red Bull family has high expectations of all their team members, Tsunoda’s future is only safe for now. The 23-year-old could run the risk of facing the sack even in the future, as he will need to prove that he is more deserving of the seat than the highly impressive Liam Lawson.